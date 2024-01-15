Forensics confirm body found on Cabo Rojo beach matches that of a missing woman

He Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) identified the body this Saturday by comparing dental X-rays philosophy elena camposA 48-year-old woman who was reported missing on March 1 at Ostiones beach in the Belvedere sector. red cape,

“A family member authorized for the identification process was informed today that the forensic odontologist’s report has concluded that the cadaver in the custody of the ICF matches that of Elena Campos,” The agency indicated in written statements.

The ICF reported that an autopsy was performed on March 12, but the cause and manner of death are pending further expert analysis.

The woman was reported missing by one of her friends, whose identity is as follows ivette perez, so the police released a report and appealed for cooperation from citizens to find out his whereabouts. Apart from this, a search was also started in the area where he was last seen.

Finally, on March 11, the city Office of Emergency Management (OMME) red cape They found the body in a mangrove area near Ostiones beach, where she was reported missing.

“The marine unit found a body on the shore of the mangroves. “We are on the way with the CIC (Criminal Investigation Corps) to verify that it is, in fact, the body of the woman we are looking for.”informed new day Director of OMME, elio santiagoThat time.

Later, Police He confirmed in a news report that the body was “in a state of decomposition” and could not be identified. Furthermore, it was indicated that there were tattoos on the body that were similar to the woman’s tattoos.