Forensics confirm body found on Cabo Rojo beach matches that of a missing woman

Admin 59 mins ago News

He Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) identified the body this Saturday by comparing dental X-rays philosophy elena camposA 48-year-old woman who was reported missing on March 1 at Ostiones beach in the Belvedere sector. red cape,

“A family member authorized for the identification process was informed today that the forensic odontologist’s report has concluded that the cadaver in the custody of the ICF matches that of Elena Campos,” The agency indicated in written statements.

The ICF reported that an autopsy was performed on March 12, but the cause and manner of death are pending further expert analysis.

The woman was reported missing by one of her friends, whose identity is as follows ivette perez, so the police released a report and appealed for cooperation from citizens to find out his whereabouts. Apart from this, a search was also started in the area where he was last seen.

