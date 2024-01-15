An actual MCU star in the cast of Jurassic World 4?

A star of the Marvel universe may get a lead role in the next Jurassic World, due out in summer 2025. But who is he?

The Jurassic Park saga is as popular now as it ever was. But subsequent Jurassic World films had far less success. So, to get the machine started again, the production could call in a big Marvel star. We tell you more.

Jurassic World 4: Where Are We?

We learned a few months ago that the screenwriter for Jurassic World 4 had changed. In fact, in the end, it would be David Koepp who was already the co-writer of Jurassic Park as well as The Lost World. Since then, Universal has not provided any further information.

So it’s hard to know where this project stands. we still know The film is scheduled for release in late 2025. There’s still some time left before we see it on the big screen. We know we’ll find Marvel star Chris Pratt there.

after Guardians of the Galaxy, The actor continues to deliver a stellar performance and plays his role well. However, we do not even know the plot of this fourth part of the saga. All we know is that it is being written, And it always takes time.

Meanwhile everyone is surprised about the casting. Because nothing has been validated. We suspect Marvel star Chris Pratt will be there. But beyond that, it’s complicated to really know what awaits us.

So filming should take place this summer. And according to insider Jeff Snyder, Marvel’s big star Scarlett Johansson may appear in the film. Apparently, he was also offered the lead role.

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly been offered the lead role in the ‘Jurassic World’ film. (Source: https://t.co/P6G2cqN8fm) pic.twitter.com/InKzOVtgsM – Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) 14 March 2024

Marvel: Scarlett Johansson in lead role?

Actually, this is the news of the moment. Scarlett Johansson may join the franchise in the fourth installment of Jurassic World. The renowned actress has ended her commitment to Marvel with the end of her character Black Widow’s run.

even if we saw him again for a spin off On Disney+. A spin off that made us regret the disappearance of her character. Since then, the Marvel actress has been pretty low-key. even if we saw him In Wes Anderson’s latest film,

Obviously, that’s why Jurassic World 4 should have a young female lead role. The actress might have even met the director on this subject. So this would be pretty solid information. But will she accept?

Because the former Marvel actress has projects lined up. In fact, she will be starring in a comedy film that will be released this summer. but also inside North Star, A dramatic comedy. And the projects don’t stop there. Scarlett Johansson Should also go behind the camera.

So will she accept this project? We know that Steven Spielberg will be present as an executive producer. Maybe this will convince the actress? And even if everyone doubts Chris Pratt’s presence. This has still not been confirmed.

None of the actors from the previous part have announced their presence for it yet. And the last film is of 2022. So, since then, water has been flowing over the bridges. But everyone is hoping to see Chris Pratt in his role again.

