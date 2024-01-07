Former US player appears in the league as ‘Tallachero’

edgar castillo He played for many of Liga MX’s most important teams and also wore some of MX’s checkered shirts. of MLSToday, at 37 and away from the glamour, he continues as a footballer, but in plain matches.

He ‘Gringo’ Castillo Began playing professionally with Santos Laguna, with which he debuted in 2005. He stayed there till 2008 and then moved to America. Various squads included in his time in Liga MX Tigres, San Luis, Puebla, Tijuana, Atlas and Monterrey.

By 2018 he decided to leave Mexico and immigrate there of MLSwhere he played for teams like Colorado, New England, Atlanta and Cincinnati, His love for football never ends, but today he already has a national title in demand. He already does it for fun.

Via El Chute TV’s TikTok account, a video of the United States-born player wearing a Lyon uniform was shown and Talcha, i.e. playing in amateur league, In the images you can see the player giving instructions and showing the talent that has always characterized him throughout his professional career.

the palace was built league champion in mexico with Santos and TijuanaHe also played in the Copa with Monterrey and was also selected at national level by the United States, but his love for football is forever and he shows it that way.