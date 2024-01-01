This is the coat people are loving this season

The “Fluffy” coat is establishing itself as the most comfortable and trendy option for winter. On the verge of outshining other must-haves of the season such as the oversized leather jacket, this model stands out for its cozy look that is reminiscent of a cuddly toy. Combining style and comfort, this coat has won the hearts of the most stylish celebrities of today. Among fans of the fluffy look, we find Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The one coat that celebrities keep rejecting

All three models and influencers never take off this style of coat. A model that Emily Ratajkowski has in several colors. Grey, white or copper… proving that it is suitable for all styles and all occasions. Hailey Bieber, for her part, caused a sensation with an ultra comfortable red coat, which she paired with a mini dress in the same tone. She also took advantage of her stay in Aspen to reveal a white model. Kendall Jenner is also a fan of the fluffy coat. In white, gray and brown, she has adopted this look on many occasions. The three It-girls aren’t the only ones who have fallen in love with this comfortable look. Taylor Swift was seen wearing a black faux fur coat with a mini dress at her birthday party. Faithful to her bold sportswear look, Rihanna chose a purple model.