Giannis Antetokounmpo is out against the Suns

2023–24 season of National Basketball Association, has been full of emotions and great personalities giving us great performances. One of the stars who showed us her talent from the court was milwaukee bucks, giannis antetokounmpo,

Doc Rivers’ team is one of the best teams this season, finishing second with a record of 43–24. eastern conference of NBA. Much of the team’s good performance depends on what the Greek contributes off the field every time he plays.





giannis antetokounmpo He is having another great campaign, putting up numbers that once again establish him as a candidate for the MVP award. He has scored at least 30 points in each of his last four games, however, at the level he has performed at, the difficult thing for players is not maintaining their production, but staying healthy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered hamstring problems

Group for this Sunday, March 17th milwaukee bucks A game is scheduled against phoenix sun In this Fiserv Forum, However, this commitment will not be possible in the presence of one of the best players currently NBA.

through this count of espn journalist, Adrian Wojnarowskiindicated that giannis antetokounmpo He will not be a part of the match due to pain in the hamstring of his left leg. This will be the fourth game the forward has missed so far this season.

milwaukee bucks Today has been in 67 games without counting, of which the Greek has seen action in 64 of them. So far, this doesn’t seem to be a serious injury, but the fact that this type of discomfort appears in the final stages of the regular round may be a little worrisome.

So far this season, giannis antetokounmpo He averaged 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and a 61.6% shooting percentage in 35 minutes per game.