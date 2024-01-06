Goodbye to limitations! Smart and robotic wheelchairs arrive at Miami Airport (video)





In a bid for accessibility and comfort for passengers with reduced mobility, they’ve introduced a state-of-the-art feature at Miami International Airport: robotic wheelchairs with autopilot sensors.

lapatilla.com

The new robotic wheelchair has an autopilot system powered by state-of-the-art sensors. These sensors, strategically distributed across the chair, enable accurate and safe navigation in dynamic environments such as busy airports. Obstacle detection technology and environmental mapping capabilities ensure a smooth, uninterrupted journey.

However, the implementation of these robotic wheelchairs reinforces Miami Airport’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Passengers with reduced mobility now have the possibility to move autonomously through airport facilities, without relying entirely on human assistance.

Furthermore, these wheelchairs provide greater speed and efficiency in providing services to passengers with reduced mobility. Autopilot technology reduces wait times and speeds up the transfer process, allowing users to enjoy a smoother, less stressful experience.