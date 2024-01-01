They locate a missing medical student who told PNC he was threatened for aiding an injured man

Eric Estuardo Figueroa, 27, was reported missing the same January 5 and the complaint was filed in file MP214-2024-24.

The medical student, who was reported missing in Huehuetenango, was discovered at around 9:30 pm on Friday, January 5.

Reports say he was last seen going to Chelam village, San Sebastian, Huehuetenango. The student was performing his Supervised Professional Exercise (EPS) at Western University Center.

The National Civil Police (PNC) said in its police department that the young man was in his home with his mother at night.

Information provided by authorities details the moment Figueroa may have been taken into custody. According to the document, the young man would have said that he was going for a ride to a meeting at the health center in Aldea Tzabal, in the municipality of San Sebastián H.

Then, according to the report provided by PNC, “as he was riding in the vehicle, they put a gun to his head and told him they were taking him to treat a man who was injured in the leg.” “What happened, without giving further details, indicates that he will not cooperate further.”

The PNC also assured that he showed no signs of violence or injury. Due to Figueroa’s presence, the authority would notify the Public Ministry, where the disappearance had already been reported.

The report of the disappearance became known through a publication on social networks by the Western University Center.

Health officials vary

The health officials coordinating the medical students’ EPS differ from the version the young man may have provided to PNC officials.

“Everything indicates that it was a lie on the part of the boy that he did not go to a scheduled activity in the community where he was assigned. They did not take into account that the entire anti-hijacking protocol was about to be activated,” EPS coordination officers said.

Coordinators of supervised internships for medical students asked to clarify the situation. “EPS are valuable personnel for Drishuhue, we have more than 120 students in priority communities and if the situation is not made clear, no one will want to come to Huehuetenango,” he explained.

Furthermore, he reported that “institutional staff are already sending requests not to go to that community ‘because it is dangerous'” and “the population of San Sebastián Huehuetenango is worried because they indicate that their municipality is badly affected. It has been spoiled since.”

He said, “As a country, we are saddened by the news of the kidnapping of a student.”