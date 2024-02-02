Google launches search engine that works without drawing and typing with your finger on the screen

Google A search engine launched this Wednesday that allows you to trace, underline, circle or write on someone’s screen using your fingers. Androids For the purpose of finding additional information about photos, videos, text or a section in websites without the need to type.

The company has named this new feature Enhanced artificial intelligence (IA) As in “circle to search”.

At the moment, this feature is only available for the latest Google smartphone models, pixel 8, pixel 8 proAnd new series of three models Galaxy S24.

“Now, with a simple movement, you can intuitively choose what each person is most interested in (such as circling, underlining, writing or tapping) so that the user is aware of where they are on the screen. “, the company hints, which also explains that responses can come in any language in which the phone is configured.

This function is able to isolate what the user is interested in – and what they have pointed to – from the rest of the image and text without the need to change the application.

Meanwhile, if a user circles an item of clothing seen in a photo on Instagram on their screen, the search engine will show them information, such as where they can buy that item. And if the user wants additional information, they can ask other specific questions.

Google, which launched its Internet search engine in the late 1990s, has been betting for some time on many searches powered by AI, such as using a smartphone’s camera to know, for example, how many times a plant has been watered. Have to give water.