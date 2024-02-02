New Belgian label on animal welfare – News

According to Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Wets, the new animal welfare label “Better for Animals” (Better voor Dieren) will be found on pork this year, while the poultry and beef sectors will receive the label in 2025 and 2026 respectively.





The label was developed by the non-profit organization Association for the Promotion of Farm Animal Welfare and is a response to a request from the Minister of Vets to develop a system aimed at improving and monitoring animal welfare in the food chain in Flanders. To do this, the non-profit organization draws up specifications for farmers, transporters and slaughterhouses and develops a system to monitor their compliance. A structural cooperation is being developed with the region, independent scientists and the organization Better Leven, which runs a similar label in the Netherlands.





This label is given to products that make extra efforts for animal welfare beyond legal requirements, for example: avoiding unnecessary transport, offering extra enrichment or giving animals extra space.





The quality mark has three gradations: limited extra efforts get a plus, larger efforts get two pluses and three pluses when the manufacturer goes beyond legal requirements. Specifications and criteria for what each Plus actually represents are still being developed.











January 23, 2024/Wilt/Belgium.

https://vilt.be/nl/