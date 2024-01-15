Harold Preciado was disqualified after a test conducted in January 2024

Santos and Liga MX informed of the provisional suspension of the Colombian striker

Santos Laguna It was announced this Wednesday that their forwards and scorers Harold Preciado will be provisionally suspended after evidence Held in January this year.

The statement released by the La Laguna club noted that “The National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports, through the National Anti-Doping Committee, has informed the player Harold Preciado After which a file has been opened against him evidence Done in January 2024″.

In view of this, he said that “the said body has decided to impose a mandatory provisional suspension, which prevents him from participating in any sporting activity.”

At the same time, Liga MX, through the first ‘X’ account TwitterIndicated that he will participate in whatever the National Anti-Doping Committee indicates.

The player “has a period of five days to request a new analysis of the test, in accordance with procedures detailed by specialized anti-doping organizations.”

In the same vein, the team noted that “Club Santos Laguna wishes to show its full willingness to cooperate with the competent authorities Harold PreciadoTo resolve this situation as soon as possible.

Following the statement released by the Torreon team, Liga MX announced that “it will comply with the instructions of the National Anti-Doping Committee and reiterates its commitment to compete in accordance with all regulatory standards.”

Similarly, Liga MX reiterated espn That the footballer is “disabled” and therefore will not be able to play until investigation and completion of the entire process

Harold Preciado He is the current scoring champion of Liga MX after adding 11 goals in the last Apertura 2023, while he has four goals in six matches played in the current competition.