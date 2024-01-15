Harry Styles: The fashion icon to follow in 2024

The singer and actor with his unique style is celebrating his 30th birthday today. An opportunity to see the artist at his most visionary and courageous in images. So that she can establish herself as a fashion icon in her own right.

We can say that Harry Styles lives up to his name and for him fashion is a great epic mixed with fun. We met him as a very grunge kid with his boy band One Direction. We saw him slowly stripping off, wearing a brocade suit, in the good British tradition of pop heroes like David Bowie, Elton John or Mick Jagger. But since her meeting with former artistic director of Gucci Alessandro Michele, there have been fireworks! The designer has made it his muse in recent years. A fashion show in itself that exudes passion, with this sheep sweater that caused a stir on social networks and made it newspaper headlines. In this very gender fluid stylistic display (note the painted nails), we still feel the deliciously old-fashioned, slightly bridgeboat look. With his hat and wide pants, he could be a modern-day Gabin or a Fred Astaire in shades. From now on, Harry Styles continues his fashion adventure, with a look full of confidence and extravagance, which he has adopted brilliantly. Vibrant sets that reflect the colorful personality of the multi-faceted artiste.