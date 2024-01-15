Dani Alves remains in strict protocol while his sex abuse case is resolved – International Football – Sports

Daniel Alves We are just a few days away from knowing our future, barcelona hearing After three days of hearing, he will have to announce his decision this month. The Brazilian has been accused by a young woman of sexual assault in a nightclub in the Catalan city in December 2022.

While his judicial future is being sorted out, the 40-year-old former football player is under close surveillance by security brian 2 in barcelonaFaced the possibility of suicide.

Dani Alves and his lawyer Ines Guardiola.

As highlighted in the last hours Emma Garcia, ‘Fiesta’, The prison decided to adjust its security and surveillance measures to prevent the Brazilian from taking his own life, as his mental state was not the best.

“Extreme measures have been taken. As a result of the trial, he became depressed. He seemed sad, depressed. Teachers and officials seemed to support him. Fearful that he would cut himself or try to do something crazy Or do something crazy They followed that protocol … the day after the test,” he said.

Prison authorities adopted a three-step protocol: ‘Risk Assessment’, ‘Safety Measures’ and ‘Support Programme’. Daniel Alves It is constantly evaluating its situation and surveillance has been increased to control access to dangerous objects.

picture: Antonio Lacerda. Efe

In addition, the protocol talks about emotional support for prisoners with individual therapy, leisure activities to provide distraction and attendance at self-help groups.

Dani Alves had an escape plan

In the last few hours an information has been leaked which states that Alves He had every intention of going to Brazil, if they gave him temporary freedom.

“This information is revealed exclusively in the ‘Tarde AR’ program presented this Friday Frank Blanco. silvia salamo It was her responsibility to tell him what happened, as she was able to talk to Alves’s cellmate. Spain’s Marca says, “According to their words, the footballer would have told them on several occasions of his intention to move to Brazil as soon as he got his temporary freedom.”

This is the prison where Dani Alves is detained.

It is noteworthy that Alves He told his plan to many people in jail. “It is a revealing testimony, it is not the first time that I have been able to talk to someone inside the prison. We will provide information about who was in the conversation and where it took place,” Salamo told the Telecinco program. ” ‘Festival’.

“His freedom has been denied on three occasions, as his former partner also told the prison authorities. In fact, he assured that the name of this person is known. Of course, Alves spoke about what happened at that time. Nothing else was said that night, only about the possibility of his escape,” the newspaper said.

game

