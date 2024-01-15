“I’m tired of constantly fighting”

A young Cuban protested in Havana this Saturday Due to the serious situation in the country and confessed to feeling “tired of continuing the fight”.

A video shared by independent media CubanetThis young Cuban’s solo protest in a central Havana neighborhood revealed vedado,

“I am tired of constantly fighting… I have been working in public health for 18 years and I resigned from my profession today because I am already tired. Motherland and life, motherland and freedom!”, the young man was heard saying through tears.

The protest, which took place this Saturday on Ann Street, between 21 and 19, in front of the Capri Hotel cafeteria, ended with the arrival of police patrols. National Revolutionary Police (PNR),

An agent contacted the young man for identification and the person recording the video did not record what happened next.

Cubans’ desperation in the face of the general crisis the country is going through This is inspiring them to take to the streets to protest,

There were a total of 5,749 demonstrations of popular discontent in Cuba during 2023.According to a report by the Cuban Conflict Observatory (OCC).

The report said this figure is much higher than the 3,923 protests compiled in 2022, an increase of 32%.

In recent times, Cuban activist Alberto Turris Betancourt Pérez comes out to protest with a poster To condemn the slums and pollution of drinking water in Old Havana.

A while ago, Opposition and former Cuban politician José Antonio Pompa López hangs a poster on the balcony of his homeIn protest against being fired from his workplace due to his political activism.

Pompa López, member of the Independent Coalition of Self-Employed Workers of Cuba (C3), assured that by order of State Security he was thrown out of the pizzeria where he worked.

Female resident of an insanitary asylum in Havana, mid-December They demanded from the government a good place to live,

Protesters blocked a road in Luano and denounced that the shelter where they lived had one bathroom for 14 “apartments”, that there was a large garbage dump outside, and that they lived with broken pipes, Due to which foul smell and flies were coming.

At the beginning of that month, Yudavis ReinosoThe mother of a child under two years old was summoned by regime officials and police, after she stood down in the municipal government of Marianao Demanding the sale to the population of a regulated quota of milk for children And published their complaints on social networks.

Such claims have become widespread in recent times. Cuban mothersConfirms the majority presence of women among public protests in Cuba.

Last November, a group of mothers with children suffering from severe deformities stood in front of the Ministry of Public Health, in the middle of Havana’s Vedado. The purpose of the protest was to demand greater care and quality of life for these minors. Mothers arrived at the site with their children and their medical records.

comfortable and isolated in the present timeAfter this there were protests in Cuba Historic outbreak of 11J in CubaIn 2021 he discovered a new energy Cuban civil societyWho dared to demonstrate in public places due to blackout, water shortage. Or to express your desire for change in Cuba,