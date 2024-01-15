Eating ginger helps fight these three diseases

Ginger, a root with a rich and versatile history, has been appreciated for centuries Medicinal and culinary properties. Since ancient times, this plant has been a fundamental element in the traditional medicine of different cultures due to its properties. health facilities, Its distinctive taste and healing properties make it an invaluable ingredient in the prevention and treatment of various diseases.

Originally from Asia, ginger (Zingiber officinale) has been used for millennia ayurvedic medicine, China and even in ancient Greece and Rome. It is valued for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, digestive and antibacterial properties. Furthermore, its unique taste has made it Essential ingredient in the cuisine of many culturesFrom spicy dishes to relaxing infusions.

This root has many types of properties Bioactive compounds, such as gingerol, shogaol, and zingerone, responsible for its healing properties. Whether consumed fresh, dried, powdered, as a tea, or even in essential oils, ginger offers a variety of health benefits.

One of the most notable benefits of ginger is its ability Relieves nausea and improves digestion. Several studies have shown its effectiveness in reducing nausea related to pregnancy, chemotherapy, and surgery. Furthermore, its action anti inflammatory Making it useful for relieving muscle and joint pain.

ginger potency Improve blood circulation and reduce cholesterol Makes it helpful for heart health. Likewise, its ability to strengthen the immune system has made it a valuable resource. Fight cold and flu.

From General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges from barcelona Let us tell you that “According to the European Pharmacopoeia, the medicinal part of the plant is the rhizome of Zingiber officinalis Roscoe. That is, the underground stem of ginger, dissected, whole or chopped, and the bark removed. Its medicinal properties are derived from ginger or “dizziness or “Vomit plant”, as it is also known, consists mainly of substances called gingerols and sogaols, the most important being 6 gingerols and 6 sogaols.

The group of experts also cites this in their presentation European Medicines Agency (EMA) Which “accepts the well-established use of ginger in the prevention of nausea and vomiting, motion sickness. The EMA accepts as traditional use the treatment of symptoms associated with digestive disorders associated with motion sickness. In particular, the Mild convulsive disorders Abdominal distension and flatulence.

These are also mentioned European Society of Phytotherapy (ESCOP) Including “the indication of ginger rhizome for the prevention of dizziness and vomiting in pregnancy (always under medical supervision) and as a postoperative antiemetic in minor surgical interventions.

As mentioned, the main benefits of ginger compared to other products Josep Allu, member of the Medicinal Plants of the Official College of Pharmacists of Barcelona is that consumption of this root for medicinal purposes does not cause drowsiness.

heart disease

Ginger contains antioxidant compounds Help reduce the risk of heart disease By improving circulation and reducing cholesterol. Studies have shown that regular consumption of ginger can contribute to the prevention of heart diseases.

digestive problems

Ginger is known for its ability to soothe an upset stomach. Helps digestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive enzymes And reduces intestinal inflammation, thus preventing problems like irritable bowel syndrome and indigestion.

nausea and dizziness

From motion sickness to chemotherapy nausea, Ginger has been shown to be effective in reducing these symptoms. Its positive effect on the gastrointestinal system helps control feelings of discomfort.