He climbed to the third floor to rob an apartment in Sebukan and was caught on video

A man, using the darkness as his ally, is climbing buildings and breaking into apartments in Sucre Municipality, especially Sebucan, to take valuables.

This person’s action in the early morning of 13th March was surprising. Armed with a knife and carrying a purple bag over his shoulder, the thief was filmed fleeing the third-floor apartment with a tablet, a laptop and a cell phone.

Residents say the criminal’s method is always the same: he climbs onto balconies and breaks into homes, taking advantage of their weakness. Despite the efforts of the residents to stop him, the thief managed to escape capture. Journalist John Camargo has given its details in his X account.

This pattern of theft is not limited to Sebukan. Similar incidents have occurred in other areas of the Sucre municipality, which suggests that thieves can operate in different areas using the same techniques.

