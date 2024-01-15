“He was a terrible creature”, the two stars of Dune 2 were horrified when they found this actor on the set of the film

denis villeneuve Probably about to sign the science fiction trilogy of the decade dune, The second opus of the saga, currently in theaters, already resonates as a monument of the genre as well as one of the best films of 2024. It’s based on a delicious cast, obviously with the combination of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at its center. , but also a series of brilliantly interpreted secondary characters.

One in particular is often cited as powerful and very disturbing: Fayed-Routha, played by Austin Butler, On the set of the film, the actor was a “terrible creature“, in the words of Zendaya herself.

a shocking character

On a movie set, behind the scenes, there are no longer monsters and villains, but only actors and actresses working to make a good movie. But some interpretations are so accurate that they can sometimes even surpass the characters behind the scenes. For Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, that’s what happened with Austin Butler’s performance on the set of Dune 2. In an interview with CNNThe film’s star tandem admitted some nervousness over Fayed-Routha’s terrifying appearance,

cruel killer

In the Dune universe, Feyd-Rautha is one of the most brutal characters out there. He is an excellent duelist, who loves to coat his blades with poison. In Villeneuve’s film, the character has neither hair nor eyebrows, and his teeth are painted black. Add to this the talents of Austin Butler, and you get a character that is as uncomfortable and scary as can be.

For the record, the American actor performed a daring improvisation during filming, which Villeneuve kept in the final version, and it will not fail to haunt you if you go see the film…