Horseless Coachmen: Changing Traditions for Animal Welfare news today

Walking the streets of the historic center of Cartagena while listening to horses gallop is an experience that has enchanted hundreds of tourists from all over the world for years. He car rideThe chariot or cart evolved over time and became a symbol of the city, This tourist attraction is present in almost all the movies filmed in La Heroica, such as ,“Queimada”, Since 1969, and is the protagonist of famous songs such as “Cartagena with You” by the artist Jesús David Quintana. There are also those who consider it part of the heritage of Cartagena, creating a sense of belonging and inspiring great artists.

However, behind this legendary tradition, there is a problem that has become increasingly noticeable over the years: animal abuse, This problem has been condemned not only by the people of Cartagena, but also by residents of other parts of the country and foreign citizens who have chosen the city as a tourist destination.

A report Presented by Attorney General’s Office in 2021 revealed The circumstances in which the Cartagena coach horses were found. According to the data, due to physical exertion and tiring days of work in the hot sun, some horses remained malnourished and had higher than normal heart rates.

Facing this situation, for some years now animal advocates and local organizations have started working on Initiative to replace coach horses with electric cars. The idea of ​​the project is to protect the horses, but without alienating the people who earn a living from this activity. Pilot testing of this car has already begun in Cartagena, which, if approved, will replace the horses that have roamed the city for two centuries. This process is followed in the company of Cartagena Association of Coachmen, Asocarchcoch.

“We are going to work together between the Office of the Mayor of Cartegena and the Cartegena Association of Coachmen in a commitment to the implementation of a new model, with a structure similar to that of a car, but with a completely different traction than that of a horse. He indicated, “We have agreed to present some prototypes of the second type of traction and we will test them day after day to reach the ideal model, which is operable, which is technical, which is durable for the replacement process. “ julio martinezSecretary of Assoc.coach.

Although this news has been celebrated by various sectors of the society, there are also those who express Disagree with the proposal. For them, horse-drawn carriages are not only a tourist attraction but, share of inheritance Which preserves all the magic of old Cartagena. The film’s writer and producer wrote, “One of the disadvantages of filling the historic center with invisible horse floats is that our beautiful walled city will always look like Disney World, losing the colonial character that makes it unique in the world.” Television, said Salvo Basile in his opinion column “A horse without a horse”.

Some members of the Cartagena Coachmen’s Association assure that today the coachmen’s horses are part of the heritage declaration given by the city. UNESCO in 1984; However, This clearly refers to “The Port, Fortress and Monumental Complex of Cartegena”, so horses will not be included in this recognition.

For manuel sevilla, Professor and researcher of heritage at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Cali, consisting of a series in cultural heritage cultural form, objects, places, practices, systems of ideas or knowledge, which are It is considered very important for the identity of a community. This definition centers on the idea that heritage is recognized by the population, regardless of its type. Official recognition. However, according to Sevilla, we must ask ourselves which communities consider coach horses as part of their identity. This is taking into account that the walled center of Cartagena is a place where the city’s population is decreasing, but has instead become a place for tourists to enjoy.

The most important thing for the expert is to understand Practices considered as heritage by some communities may change over time, especially “those that go against animal rights.” that’s because cultures are alive And hence, changing the legacy as well.

“The only cultures that don’t change are in museums. That means those who are dead. All other cultures are changing. Sometimes, the moral context also changes as to what society considers acceptable and what is not. This change will necessarily involve traditions, customs, places and objects that are very important to some people, but that It is unacceptable to retain them in the new moral framework,

According to lucy espinozaDirector of Institute of Heritage and Culture of Cartagena (IPPC)societies are moving forward rapidly stability model Which allows them to be environmentally friendly, generate responsible tourism and animal protection actions. “Our government works under these three premises. Now, the replacement process Will provide sustainable support from heritage and tourism for the development of products and thematic tourism in line with our history. Furthermore, the electric car prototypes will continue to retain tourist attractions and heritage characteristics.

However, Sevilla points out that these transition processes must occur in a way Respectful, Always recognizing that there were some values ​​and some traditions important to a community, In this regard, it is important to practice memory, photography and identification.

,We must understand that there are certain practices, considered traditional and even heritage, that have an impact on the well-being of other living beings., In these cases, as a responsible society, we must, firstly, take into account the impact on others and secondly, promote the process of transition and change. I don’t think that just because something is traditional or heritage, it has to remain static. I believe that as a society we are changing, but I advocate Respect for the dignity and visibility of those involved in these practices. We have to be very careful of sensitivities, we have to approach these transitions with dignity, with memory exercises, identity and the search for economic alternatives,” says Sevilla.

In view of this, IPPC management believes that the transition process and the conversion of coach horses to electric cars has an objective dignity of job Through a business reconstruction project, with the help of which people who are dedicated to this activity Formalize your work and grow professionally and professionally.

“The institutional position of the government led by Mayor Dümek Turbay is only one, the process of replacement and transition from horse-drawn carriages to electric cars. is not reversed, is a firm decision, a campaign promise supported by the people of Cartagena and supported by various social organizations. However, we are open and willing Receive suggestions and comments Adjustments to the proposed prototype, which is not definitive, as it is only the first pilot. This process lies with the trainers, without them nothing will happen. With them we are going to agree on adjustments to the prototype,” says Espinoza.

Experts assure that it is not important to eliminate the rights of communities, but to recognize their cultural expressions and transform them in accordance with new moral paradigms. “Here is a very big, very beautiful opportunity for us as a society to show that we can transform ourselves into a new ethical framework of respect for living beings and, at the same time, for memory and for cultural values ​​in another time. Were absolutely relevant. Only this way we can build on our history”, Seville concluded.

It is undeniable that, for many people, car rides are part of the cultural heritage of Cartagena de Indias, a place synonymous with history, revolution and heroism. This practice, in one way or another, has contributed to the way of seeing and knowing this city, creating space in the labor sector and strengthening tourism. However, the change currently being experienced is an example of an increasingly important debate about the limits that exist to protect traditions.

