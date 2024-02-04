Lionel Messi remains on the bench with Inter Miami in Hong Kong and angry fans demand ‘refunds’

lon tour Inter Miami continues its course and is now an MLS team recently beat a combination Hong Kong 4-1 in front of 40 thousand fans At Hong Kong Stadium. However, the team led Tata Martino did it without Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez on the court.

Although spanish Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets When entering the playing field, the only spectators were on the South American benches, which made people extremely upset, as most, if not all, of the fans, He had gone to watch Lionel Messi’s game.

David Beckham was humiliated

Once the game was over, David Beckham, president and co-owner of the MLS franchise, thanked the fans who had gone to the stadium to watch Inter Miami, receiving a warm welcome and demanding a ‘refund.’ Were shouted. Due to which the game was interrupted. English speech.

The truth is that fans in Hong Kong paid a lot of money to see Lionel Messi play, with tickets costing between $460, and were difficult to obtain, as they sold out within minutes of being announced and put up for sale. Went. ,

Reason why Messi would not have played

Messi will have been left on the bench due to a slight strain in his hamstring, an injury that has been bothering him since the game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, where he played only 7 minutes in Inter Miami’s win against the Arabs. Minutes were played. Team

On the other hand, Luis Suárez also has some muscle problems which will make him unable to play with Inter Miami, with ‘Tata’ Martino keeping him on the bench.