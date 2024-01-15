Houston Astros offer lineup, Jose Abreu is back

Houston Astros He offered lineups and comebacks jose abreu,

The second series of the season starts this Monday, 1 April. Houston Astros And toronto blue jays They celebrate the first three-way challenge at the stadium Minute Maid Park,

tiles divided on their journey tampa before rays, They won two and lost the same number of matches. Tropicana Field, For their part, the locals have yet to achieve their first victory. They started the campaign with four defeats. new York Yankees They saw them as visitors. Therefore, they have a record of 0-4-

will be the opener of the match Ronel Blanco by local people and bowden francis By blue Jays, Both will make their debut in the 2024 season big league,

Houston Astros unveil starting lineup against Toronto Blue Jays

Astros They published a few minutes ago the lineup that they will use for the match. He put all the pieces of the manager together joe espada Often used as titles.

He was out on Sunday, March 31. jose abreu, Cuban suffered pain in one hand after being hit by a ball on Saturday. However, he was available in the bank. He came in as a pinch hitter and was unsuccessful. For this Monday he returned to his usual position in the sixth shift and first base on defense.

By toronto, bo bichet Kept out of alignment for the second consecutive day. The Canadiens’ shortstop is dealing with some neck spasms. ernie clement Will take his place.

After this, I leave you Lineup Of both the teams.

Houston Astros Lineup vs. Toronto Blue Jays

jose altuve 2b Yordan Alvarez DH kyle tucker rf Alex Bregman 3B Yener Diaz C jose abreu 1b Chas McCormick LF jeremy pena ss jake meyers cf

toronto blue jays lineup

George Springer R.F. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Justin Turner DH dolton varsho lf alejandro kirk Ernie Clement SS Kevin Kiermaier CF Isia Kiner Falefa 3B Cavan Biggio 2B

