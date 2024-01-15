Kendall Jenner wears a white dress, which is spring’s hottest trend

still in the vein of quiet luxury, Kendall Jenner Has once again come forward with his impeccable style. The object of all desires? An impeccable long dress, which is part of the list of key trends of spring-summer 2024.

Kendall Jenner confirms spring-summer 2024 dress trend

Because Instagram is the favorite playground of celebrities, they do not hesitate to share all their fashion facts and gestures with their community. this is the matter Kendall Jenner Joe, with the help of his stylist dani michelle, has recently revealed a new photo of himself on social networks. Wearing a long silk crepe dress cut diagonally and with puffed shoulders, the young woman confirms her status as an icon quiet luxury, highlighting the season’s star dress trend. Or the immaculate outfit, a sure summer bet.

Signed by the creative duo behind the brand Rodarte, this dress plays the card of both minimalism and romanticism due to its few bows that elongate the model’s shoulders. We can thus say that it embodies the code of the trend on everyone’s lips at the moment, namely aesthetics bubblySeen on many catwalks (when prada It’s fun to add pretty ribbon to an outfit, simone rocha Magnified corset reveals with tight volume and lacing effect). for his part, Kendall Jenner She chose to pair her outfit with a pair of black mules Quarrel,

Which white dress should you invest in for spring-summer 2024?

Rodarte – Off-White Bias-Cut Silk Crepe Dress Christopher Esber – Callisto Trinity Embellished Midi Dress

Reformation – Petites Ballia Linen Dress Jacquemus – Notte Dress

