Houston Astros prospect LUTIÚGO in 2024

Houston Astros first celebrated detroit tigers The match to be held this Monday, 26 February, spring training 2024, Manager joe espada took one out line up Optional after Sunday’s doubleheader.

K opener Houston Astros Was spencer arigetti, The 24-year-old right-hander is considered the organization’s No. 3 prospect. debuted in spring training against this monday tigers,

Arighetti He already had experience in spring training in 2023. in a game against St. Louis Cardinals He pitched three scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out three.

Debut of Spencer Arrigetti, Houston Astros’ No. 3 prospect

This Monday he went to the box Public Field at Joker Merchant Stadium, was the first batsman to face him Akil Badu, He got on base because of the second baseman’s mistake david hensley, outfielder of tigers He was caught trying to reach another base. He then continued the innings without any difficulty with a few strikeouts. riley green And Mark Kanha, both with surf. By the way spencer torkelson He hit him.

He started the second inning with another strikeout, this one colt keith With sinker inside. pulled out javier baez On a fly ball to right field. He finished the innings dominating matt virling On a harmless fly ball toward the infield. the blow threw him into the air hensley,

He did not go out of the box for the third innings. joe espada took his place oliver ortega, This is how his debut ended spring training After two chapters. spencer arigetti He allowed only one hit while striking out three batters. detroit tigers, He did not score any runs.

In 2023 they divided the season into minors Of Houston Astros Between Double A and Triple A. He played 13 games at the lowest level and 15 games in Triple A, 13 of which he played as a starter. Hopefully he gets a chance to pitch again in the present spring training,

