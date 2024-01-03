“Houston is my home” Jose Altuve wanted to be an Astro for life

\n\n”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”Houston Mayor John Whitmire declared Wednesday “Jose Altuve Day” with the date 2/7 (February 7 in English), Which matched Altuve’s number. His jersey. More than a dozen of Altuve’s teammates and coaches attended the press conference. Second baseman Craig Biggio was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.\n\nJose Altuve is the heart of this organization,” Astros general manager said. “He’s a franchise player. He’s going straight to the Hall of Fame. Fame. He’s one of the fan favorites and, no doubt, he’s the spark plug of our dressing room in our cave, and he’s an Astro for life.” Earnings increased by more than $300 million, the most among second basemen. He was negotiated for Scott Boras, who also represents Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Boras said he spoke about Bregman on Wednesday. Brown, who will be a free agent after the World Series.\n\nBoras said, “Alex has made it clear he’s willing to listen to everything the Astros have to say about his contract. But he agreed to his father’s request.” but returned the next day. He signed for $15,000 in 2007 when he was 16.\n\nAltuve made it three consecutive seasons with 100-plus losses in 2011 and led the team to the World Series championship. Laid the foundation to build a winning identity in 2017 and 2022. The Astros have reached their league championship series in seven consecutive seasons.\n\n”Jose accomplishes so many things that many people don’t realize,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “I’ve seen his ability to gel with his teammates, be a leader in the dressing room and when someone needs to speak, he speaks and everyone pays attention,” Altuve said Wednesday. Joked that he didn’t do that. Learn. Unfortunate years of concussion, but he said they helped him become a better player.\n\n”Of course, nobody likes to lose, so as an organization we learned a lot from those games, and we Were able to make changes,” he indicated. “Now we’re a winning team.””,”type”:”text”}”),”relativeSiteUrl”:”/news/houston-es-mi-casa-jose -altuve-queria-be-un-a-star – por-vida”,”contenttype”:”news”,”subtitle”:”zero”,”summary”:”HOUSTON – Ten months after entering free agency, Jose Altuve knew what he wanted.\n”Houston is my home”, he said.\nHe accomplished his goal of remaining with the Astros after agreeing to a contract extension that will pay him $125 between 2025 and 2029. Will be allowed to earn million, when”,”tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\ ” })”:null,”tags”:({“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype -article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{” __typename “:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-514888″,”title”:”Jose Altuve”,” person”:{“__ref”:”Person:514888″},”type”:”player”} , {“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-117″,”title”:”Houston Astros “,”team”:{“__ref”:”team:117″},”type”:”team “}”),”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com /mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/hxyjuwifu8opdw2caf3q”,”title”:”Houston is my home” Jose Altuve wanted to be an Astro all his life”}},”person:514888″:{“__typename” :”person”,”id”:514888},”team:117″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:117}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08,mlbcomes “} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”:”Major League Baseball”,”lang”: ” en”} window.appId = ” /*–>*/
7 February 2024
HOUSTON – Ten months before entering free agency, jose altuve I knew what I wanted.
“Houston is my home,” he said.
He then accomplished his goal of remaining with the Astros agree to contract extension Which would allow him to earn $125 million between 2025 and 2029, when he will be 39 years old.
“I have two houses,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday, the day after the deal was announced. “I grew up in my country Venezuela. Whenever I go there I tell my wife that we are going home. And when I return (to Houston) I also tell him that we are going home.
Altuve, an eight-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and MVP of the 2017 American League Championship Series, began thinking about free agency last year with his wife, Nina.
“I would come back every day after a night game and see my daughters sleeping,” Altuve said. “I could get up the next day and take them to school, that was the conversation that started it all, and we decided to stay in Houston. “We’ll never leave here.”
Houston Mayor John Whitmire proclaimed Wednesday “Jose Altuve Day”, with the date 7/2 (February 7 in English) matching the number on Altuve’s jersey. More than a dozen of Altuve’s teammates and coaches attended the press conference. Also inducted into the Hall of Fame was second baseman Craig Biggio.
“Jose Altuve is the heart of this organization,” said the Astros’ general manager. In our dressing room, our cave, and he’s a star for life.”
Altuve’s new deal will bring his career earnings to more than $300 million, the most among second basemen. He was traded for Scott Boras, who also represents Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Boras said he spoke to the Browns on Wednesday about Bregman, who will be a free agent after the World Series.
“Alex has made it clear he’s willing to listen to everything the Astros have to say,” Boras said.
In Venezuela, Altuve attended a tryout for the Astros and was sent back home without a contract. But on his father’s request he returned the next day. In 2007, when he was 16, he signed for $15,000.
Altuve ushered in the first of three consecutive 100-plus losing seasons in 2011 and laid the foundation for building a winning identity on a team that won World Series champions in 2017 and 2022. Seven consecutive seasons.
Astros manager Joe Espada said, “Jose has accomplished so many things that a lot of people don’t realize.” “I’ve been blessed to witness his ability to relate to his teammates, be a leader in the dressing room and speak up when someone needs to speak up and everyone pays attention.”
Altuve joked Wednesday that he doesn’t remember the bad years, but said they helped him become a better player.
“Obviously nobody likes to lose, so as an organization we learned a lot from those games and we were able to make changes,” he said. “Now we’re a winning team.”
