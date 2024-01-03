“Houston is my home” Jose Altuve wanted to be an Astro for life





”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”Houston Mayor John Whitmire declared Wednesday “Jose Altuve Day” with the date 2/7 (February 7 in English), Which matched Altuve’s number. His jersey. More than a dozen of Altuve’s teammates and coaches attended the press conference. Second baseman Craig Biggio was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.



Jose Altuve is the heart of this organization,” Astros general manager said. “He’s a franchise player. He’s going straight to the Hall of Fame. Fame. He’s one of the fan favorites and, no doubt, he’s the spark plug of our dressing room in our cave, and he’s an Astro for life.” Earnings increased by more than $300 million, the most among second basemen. He was negotiated for Scott Boras, who also represents Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Boras said he spoke about Bregman on Wednesday. Brown, who will be a free agent after the World Series.



Boras said, “Alex has made it clear he’s willing to listen to everything the Astros have to say about his contract. But he agreed to his father’s request.” but returned the next day. He signed for $15,000 in 2007 when he was 16.



Altuve made it three consecutive seasons with 100-plus losses in 2011 and led the team to the World Series championship. Laid the foundation to build a winning identity in 2017 and 2022. The Astros have reached their league championship series in seven consecutive seasons.



”Jose accomplishes so many things that many people don’t realize,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “I’ve seen his ability to gel with his teammates, be a leader in the dressing room and when someone needs to speak, he speaks and everyone pays attention,” Altuve said Wednesday. Joked that he didn’t do that. Learn. Unfortunate years of concussion, but he said they helped him become a better player.



”Of course, nobody likes to lose, so as an organization we learned a lot from those games, and we Were able to make changes,” he indicated. “Now we’re a winning team.””,”type”:”text”}”),”relativeSiteUrl”:”/news/houston-es-mi-casa-jose -altuve-queria-be-un-a-star – por-vida”,”contenttype”:”news”,”subtitle”:”zero”,”summary”:”HOUSTON – Ten months after entering free agency, Jose Altuve knew what he wanted.

”Houston is my home”, he said.

He accomplished his goal of remaining with the Astros after agreeing to a contract extension that will pay him $125 between 2025 and 2029. Will be allowed to earn million, when”,”tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\ ” })”:null,”tags”:({“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype -article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{” __typename “:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-514888″,”title”:”Jose Altuve”,” person”:{“__ref”:”Person:514888″},”type”:”player”} , {“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-117″,”title”:”Houston Astros “,”team”:{“__ref”:”team:117″},”type”:”team “}”),”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com /mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/hxyjuwifu8opdw2caf3q”,”title”:”Houston is my home” Jose Altuve wanted to be an Astro all his life”}},”person:514888″:{“__typename” :”person”,”id”:514888},”team:117″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:117}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08,mlbcomes “} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”:”Major League Baseball”,”lang”: ” en”} window.appId = ” /*–>*/