How and when to watch Atlético Nacional live in the Copa Libertadores?

National Club Vs. National Athletic.

February 27, 2024, 06:07 pm M.



Colombian football is waiting to see what might happen with Atlético Nacional in the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup, since its classification in stage 3 is at stake, with the obligation to recover from the loss suffered against Paraguay’s Club Nacional. The Antioquia team is going through a complicated moment, because the crisis of results in the Colombian league, and the defeat against its Paraguayan rival in the debut in stage 2 of the Libertadores, led to the resignation of coach John Bodmer, who also left. Threats that affected their families.

In this way, despite having an interim coach like Juan Camilo Pérez, Purslane must win and overcome this stage; Additionally, fans may be pushing for classification, something that could serve as motivation or that could work against them.

atlético nación accounts

The truth is that Green Pesha needs a win yes or no to hope to qualify for stage 3 of the cup. A 0–1 defeat against Club Nacional, in the Guarani region, forces them to concede three points at Attanasio’s Stadium Girardot.

If Atlético Nacional wins by a goal difference, the series will be decided from the penalty spot; While a win by two goals or more will qualify for Purslane.

A draw or defeat will eliminate them from the Copa Libertadores, the ‘King of Cups’ of Colombian football.

How to watch Copa Libertadores match live?



Atlético Nacional Vs. National Club



Match: 2nd leg of Stage 2

Hour: 7:30 pm

Stadium: Attanasio Girardot

TV: ESPN and Star+

