How does hunger influence purchasing decisions?

He hunger Affects decision making, especially when making purchases because it may increase brain sensitivity Everything related to food, from food to food-related rewards, significantly influences general decisions, especially when shopping. This creates impulsive behavior and little reflection on what is really needed. instant gratification, Due to which you may have to repent in future. So hunger and rational shopping do not make a good match.

when someone has empty stomach, you don’t stop to think about whether you need this or that, nor do you compare market prices. It is based on the impatient attitude of “I love you”, It is a decision taken under impulse (uncontrolled) and to achieve something in the short term. lack of power Due to lack of food it brings Result A minor ability to exercise self-control And resist temptations. Therefore, the person takes decisions impulsively and without thinking.









hunger hormone

in making decisions based on desire Satisfaction In the short term, we try to cover it up with unreasonable purchases and this is due to the presence of hormones called ghrelin which is the “hunger hormone” that is produced in the stomach and has a very important role in appetite regulation, Its levels increase before meals, which sends signals to the brain to increase appetite and prepare the body to start eating.

When a person feels hungry. ghrelin levels increasen, sending signals to the brain to find and consume food. After eating, ghrelin levels decrease, contributing to the feeling of fullness. It is also responsible for hormone regulation metabolism and energy distribution Stored in the body. Furthermore, its release is affected by factors such as calorie restriction, eating patterns and blood sugar levels.

He Effect: Do you have time to shop? Well then it impacts straight on the plane Economic, Influencing people’s decision making. Food and emotions are two things that go together and are related to each other bidirectional, That means the quality of the food we eat goes away linked to emotions What we feel at that moment and what we eat makes us feel a certain way.

level of ghrelin They rise and fall during the day. They are not stable. But if you want to control this hormone, you should know that it happens Eat Which quenches the feeling of hunger. So if you have to make important decisions, choose to consume foods, such as fiber-rich foods, that help satiate the feeling of hunger and curb the production. Ghrelin. They are foods that should be chewed well and stay in your stomach for a long time. It might be worth giving them a try!