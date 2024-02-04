How much does a 1100 liter water tank cost and how effective is it in tackling the water crisis in Mexico?

This is the process for getting a water harvesting system at home in CDMX Credit: (CuartoOscuro/Courtesy Photography) Courtesy Photography

Water crisis Katzmala systemis essential in water supply for Mexico City And its metropolitan area is set to reach dangerous limits by early 2024 due to a significant reduction in dam water levels. Forest, Bravo Valley And Villa Victoria,

This depletion of water resources has triggered a series of restrictive measures on water supply, affecting approximately 280 neighborhoods distributed across 10 capital municipalities. As a result, residents of Mexico They have started looking for various solutions to avoid further suffering in this crisis, with procurement of water tanks being one of the most sought after.

mexico face a extreme drought In many of its regions, this phenomenon has become more severe in recent weeks and has been exacerbated by record high temperatures. According to information received from National Water Commission (Conagua)like he Answer In form of Center The nation is experiencing an increase in the severity of this climate situation.

In response to the effects of water shortages and increased rationing of supply, demand water tanks The field of water storage has experienced a significant rebound. It should be noted that the prices of these containers vary depending on their capacity and contents, which is important so that residents affected by the crisis can make an informed choice.

As shown on page pumpcost of one Rotoplas water tank 1,100 liters Is 2,256.85 pesos including VAT and with delivery at no extra cost cdmx and its metropolitan area.

On the other hand, in establishments such as home depotBranded water tanks are offered aquaplaswith intermediate prices 1,675 pesos 450 liters for black model up to 2,789 pesos For 1,100 liter three-layer model.

These figures reflect not only the immediate consequences of Crisis of Katzmala system The increase in demand for household solutions for water storage has had an indirect economic impact not only on the daily lives of citizens, but also on the economy.

Although, as a short-term measure, water tanks emerge as an important alternative to supply cuts, it is also important to mention the urgency of a long-term solution to guarantee the water security of the region.