‘Nankurunaisa’, Ricky Rubio’s inspiration on his return to basketball

problems of mental health They are more present in our society than ever before and every day there are more actors, singers or professional athletes who have exposed a disease that causes anxiety or depression. one of them was a basketball player ricky rubio, who announced his retirement from the NBA after twelve seasons to resolve his mental health problems, via his social networks in early January. Now, after returning to Spain, he has announced that he is in the final stages of his recovery and has already started training with the Barça basketball team.

After acknowledging in a letter on his social networks the difficult moments that forced him to stop, the player takes to the field shouting ‘Nankurunaisa’ with hope and optimism. what is behind this word oriental culture,

This expression in the Japanese dialect of Okinawa is Makutu Suki Nankuru Nai Sa from where the word is derived nankurunaissa What does it mean: “nnever forget who you are; Live today for tomorrow and never forget to smile. The next day, no matter what happens today, the sun will welcome you with a big smile, so do the same. According to experts, it can be briefly stated as ‘‘Time heals every wound’ Or ‘everything settles down with time’.

relation to optimism

psychologist Montserrat Fernandez explains that “beyond being able to translate, there is a deep and encouraging connection behind this word optimism, Psychologists say: ”Nanakurunaisa is a mantra, but also a philosophy of life – an attitude peace, relaxation and joy– which is associated with the longevity of Okinawa’s residents. “Applying your beliefs can be helpful for dealing with stress and increasing emotional well-being.”

Experts conclude that when you enjoy life without rushing and with a relaxed approach, the quality of life can increase and you can feel very happy even doing some simple things.