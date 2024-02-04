The status table looked like this after the fourth day

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

royal spain Becomes stable. He clausura 2024 tournament Two of their five matches this Saturday corresponded to Match Day 4, where real society Despite having one game less, he remains on top. ‘The Machine’ could not defeat the University Students and they were held to a 1–1 draw at the Emilio Williams Stadium in Choluteca. With this result they reached 8 points after two wins and two draws.

Real Espana picked up a point from their trip to Lobos de la UPN and remained undefeated

For their part, upnfm wolves They got a golden point at home, they are seventh in the Clausura with 4 points and 19 points overall. Ramon Maradiaga’s men took off from Victoria’s accumulated table for the last time with 18 units. in the second conflict, in the middle Olancho FC and Jabba Brava, the Colts got their first win and moved up to fifth place with 5 points. Salomon Nazaré’s team is still winless and is bottom of the Clausura 2024 tournament with just 1 point, corresponding to a 1-1 draw against Genesis on matchday 22. Closing 2024 Status Table