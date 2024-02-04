His reaction to her absence at the Oscars

lare fans of barbie Cry scandal, injustice… After being scorned at the Golden Globes, the most profitable film of the year with 1.28 billion euros in revenue was not nominated in the two main categories at the Oscars: the award for Best Leading Actress for Margot Robbie, and Greta Best Director Award for Gerwig.

Enough to spoil the fun. Ryan Gosling, himself nominated for Best Supporting Actor, like many Hollywood celebrities, was among the first to take note of this bitter omission: “I’m extremely honored to be nominated (…) But that’s not it. There’s no Ken without Barbie, and that’s not the case.” Movies barbie Without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. To say that I’m disappointed that they weren’t nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. ,

barbie, an extraordinary event

But Margot Robbie has nothing to worry about. “There’s no reason to be sad when we measure our destiny,” the Australian actress said at the SAG screening on Tuesday (January 30). It must be said that the film still received eight nominations, including Best Film.

Which didn’t stop him from expressing regret for the director. The actress and producer added, “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a career-long accomplishment, a once-in-a-lifetime thing.” 33 years old. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the movies. ,

And to highlight what has become a cultural phenomenon barbie, “I think it’s bigger than us. Bigger than this film, bigger than the world of cinema. »96I The Oscar ceremony will take place on March 10.



