Jennifer Lawrence naked in Bizarre magazine: publishing director condemned

see my news

Follow Paris News

The end of a long soap opera. On Friday February 2, 2024, the Créteil Criminal Court sentenced Jean-Christophe Florentin*, director of publications. bigard magazineIs 8,000 euro fine To distribute stolen photos of naked US actress Jennifer Lawrence in 2021, AFP reveals.

<a href="https://twitter.com/JFGuyot/status/1753721533330321697" title="Ouvre twitter.com">view tweet</a>

10,000 euros for moral damages

Jean-Christophe Florentin was also ordered to pay 10,000 euros for moral damages. Ultimately, the conviction must be published in two press titles within a month of the final date of the decision, BFMTV says.

During the hearing in December, The prosecution had requested 30,000 euros. Against Jean-Christophe Florentin. His lawyer told AFP that the magazine’s publishing company, Medialid, could appeal the decision.

In an interview published in the American edition of Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence talked about her “trauma” after the distribution of these photographs in 2014 and referred to the publication of Bigard magazine: “Someone in France has just published them. .My trauma will always be there,” she said.

*Jean-Christophe Florentin was found guilty as the company’s legal representative, not in his own name.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.