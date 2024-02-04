Is James Rodriguez leaving Sao Paulo? tough decision

colombians abroad

James Rodriguez.

picture: Saopaulofc.net



February 3, 2024, 10:47 pm M.



James Rodríguez has not been able to debut with São Paulo in this 2024 season and although he was absent in the first matches of the Paulista Championship because he had to share the load with other players, doubts remain about his future in the ten. Team .

Coach Thiago Carpini assured that James and the other members of the team were working hard physically, as they aimed to arrive with all available players for the Brazilian Super Cup match against Palmeiras this Sunday, February 4.

It came on the long-awaited day of the decisive game against Vardao and in Brazil they reported that James Rodriguez is not part of the traveling roster for the Champions Super Cup.

As Brazilian journalist Gabriel Sá reported, injured players who would not play made the trip, but James Rodríguez may have objected due to a personal decision, increasing his chances of leaving São Paulo.

“James Rodriguez did not travel with the delegation due to personal desire. He decided to stay in São Paulo and not join his comrades in Belo Horizonte. Names like Luan, Nestor and Igor Vinicius came up, who are not going to be in the game,” the communicator said.

It is noteworthy that in recent weeks James Rodriguez has been linked with a return to European football, with Turkey’s Besiktas being his possible destination, but the club have denied that there are any offers for the Colombian, but it is more than likely that It seems more that he is moving away from the team. paulista

Now, we will have to wait for an explanation from Thiago Carpini or the club regarding the Colombian player’s personal decision not to be part of the flyers against Palmeiras, as his current situation and his role in the team this season have not yet been decided. declare. it’s clear.