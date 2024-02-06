How much will it cost to open a McDonald’s restaurant in 2024?

McDonald’s shows opening restaurants in 2024 Investment Opportunities In one of the most recognized brands globally.

From its humble beginnings as a barbecue restaurant in 1940 to becoming a giant fast food chain serving 68 million customers a day in 119 countries, McDonald’s is one of the most successful restaurants today.

For those interested in being a part of this success story, the total investment required to open a McDonald’s franchise is Between $1.3 million and $2.3 millionAdditionally, you must have $500,000 of liquid capital.

The franchise fee is set at $45,000 with a 4% royalty on sales. Additionally, the company also offers financing options to ease the process for franchisees.

Currently, there are more than 80% of McDonald’s restaurants in the world operated by franchiseesWhich underlines the successful business model of the company.

McDonald’s is not only looking for investors, but also people who are experienced business leaders who have managed or owned businesses before.

In addition to a powerful brand, the company also provides extensive marketing and training support to ensure the success of its franchisees.

more than 39,000 branches are operational And a story that began with a simple idea by two brothers and was taken to global success by Ray Kroc makes McDonald’s an attractive option for entrepreneurs.

keep reading:

-Shocking figures obtained by McDonald’s new restaurant CosMc’s

-The best franchises in 2024 according to entrepreneurs

-Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake