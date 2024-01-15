How to Get Abs Like Austin Butler and Callum Turner on Masters of the Air

Few people are more skilled at training new recruits than personal trainer and former Marine Captain Dale Dye. For lord of air, Producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg knew he was the only person who could accomplish this mission, so he did. brothers in Arms, His training course was so successful that he was called back to mentor a new generation of actors, including Rami Malek and Jon Bernthal. hell of the pacific ocean in 2010. Today, Hanks and Spielberg are back with the third installment of the best war feature film project ever made. In lord of air, Callum Turner, Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan took off. How had Captain Dye managed to get them so intoxicated?

In addition to his television work, Dell Dye has also served as a military technical advisor for films. squad, He explains that he does not adopt the typical approach of a marine sports instructor: “I don’t insult them by shouting, but I am very strict and as soon as they start to bother me, I call them to order. “, They said. Before adding: “My second in command and my first sergeant monitor them constantly. I have to be tough. They don’t want this white haired boy to lay hands on them. Some people try to hide behind others with their heads bowed, but I see them! Rumors are spreading even before filming. ‘Hey, have you ever worked with this Del Dye guy?’ ‘Yeah, that’s terrible.’ Actors know what to expect.”

© Robert Viglaski

two weeks training

Dale Dye spent only less than two weeks with the recruits outside London. it’s a little less than that brothers in Armsand a little more than that Pacific hell. Training sessions took place around costume fittings, rehearsals and other filming commitments. But Dale Dye was determined to get the full 12 hours from the actors, dividing the time between physical training, mandatory rehearsals and classroom sessions, where he learned everything from 1940s mentality to how to tie a tie. “The sessions can be a little dry,” admits Dale Dye. “But we’ve all been there. You should not bow down. If you have a question, stand up, get into position and ask your question! They get used to it very quickly. They learn to think, ‘Ah, yes, I have to do this to please the boss’, it quickly gets under their skin.’

flexibility work

The first goal of Dale Dye’s training was to make the actors look like B17 crew members, which included preparing limbs to help them move through the confined space of the aircraft, where they were going to film continuously for several hours. It was especially important that he had the strength to exit the aircraft, a maneuver he practiced on two models. “During World War II, he spent 8 or 9 hours a day over Nazi-occupied France,” explains Koch. He learned the soldier’s profession before becoming an aviator, which is why we focused on giving him the perfect look in uniform, improving his appearance and posture.

Which naturally included physical training: “I begin by asking myself If I could really get these guys into shape“, says Dye. “Like any military force, you have a good mix of introverts and extroverts. I’m not sure why, but the British actors (Callum Turner and Rafe Law) seemed more introverted than the Americans (Austin Butler). We have to accept it and go with it. It wasn’t about making them look good without a shirt, but we wanted them to have some physical dexterity so they could get on and off the plane and maneuver in tight areas inside the plane’s fuselage. A plane. To do that, we had to do two things: make them soft and make them flexible.”