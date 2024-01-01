How to know if someone has spied on your WhatsApp





Finding out if someone has entered our WhatsApp and seen the messages that we have shared with other users is not an easy task, mainly because there is no function from the application that directly supports this style. Generates an alert of. But through some tips it is possible to get information that gives us clues to this kind of situation.

Meta applications have tools like reading notifications, passwords to open apps, and login alerts, which are essential to know if someone is spying on our messages.

spy signal on whatsapp

To know if someone is watching our chats in the application, we will have to use several functions that will help us reach conclusions closer to reality, although none of these tools will guarantee a definitive answer to the problem.

unrecognized active session

One of the first options is to check the active sessions associated with the account. In WhatsApp, you need to go to Settings > Linked Devices to review active sessions and your last connection. If we find a session that we do not recognize, it can be deleted immediately and this would be an important red flag, because it means that someone is spying not only on our messages, but also their access to the login. Is.

Read the message:

Finding messages marked as read, but which we have never actually opened, is an important sign of espionage. This may indicate that someone has accessed the account from WhatsApp Web on another’s computer and not logged out or that at some point they took our cell phone and read the content.

