Warriors lose Chris Paul for several weeks

Team Golden State Warriors Keeps fighting in the current campaign, chris paul Made headlines. With a tenth-place finish in the Western Conference, the team has remained focused despite the setbacks. Unfortunately for them, in last Friday’s game detroit pistons Something unexpected happened.

chris paul got injured while fighting jaden ivy For a loose ball. Play took place in the third quarter of a game that ended in victory Warriors 113-109.

The injury was to his left hand and was a matter of concern for the team management. steve kerrThe team’s coach, did not back down after the match and expressed: “It’s hard, I’m so sorry for Chris Paul. I saw him holding my hand and I immediately became worried. I feel very bad for him and obviously his teammates will accept and be prepared to move on without his presence.

You may be interested in: BREAKING: NBA makes decision with Draymond Green and the Warriors

According to reports, Chris Paul will be absent for four to six weeks

He had to be treated by specialists after his left hand was fractured. according to the journalist Adrian Wojnarowskinow bass player chris paul He went to the operating room. The veteran will have to stay away from the courts for four to six weeks. The news was announced this Sunday Chain espnAlong with other details.

veteran His left hand has undergone surgery five times and his right hand six times. This happened during his 19 year long career nba, There will be a significant decline in his value within the team which could have a negative impact. chris paul arrived in the franchise this summer san francisco, The starter is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

It remains impossible for the season Warrior’s, which presents a negative balance of 17-18 before Sunday trading. And his last nightmare is this last hurt chris paul Like another strong negative shock.