Amber Heard upset at seeing her role cut down, makes fun of Aquaman 2 being a box office flop

Jason Momoa was expecting the third episode to be a hit, but he didn’t get it. Currently in theaters, Aquaman 2 – The Lost Empire is actually a new flop for the superhero movie genre. A disappointment for the actor, but not for Amber Heard. Angered by Meera’s role being reduced in the sequel, the actress took to Instagram to send a short message for the project.

In theaters from 20th December 2023, Aquaman 2 – The Lost Kingdom It failed at the box office, collecting only $273 million in revenue since its release. Of course, the new Jason Momoa-led film – which is still hoping for a sequel – is already assured to be the most successful DC project in a year, far from over. shazam 2 ($134 million in worldwide revenue), blue beetle ($129 million in worldwide revenue) and shine ($271 million in worldwide revenue), but its performance ranks 9th in the top 15 DCEU films. However, when we know that the 8th film (Shazam) is ahead of them with $363.5 million in revenue, we understand it will be difficult to score some extra space for this new episode…

Amber Heard’s mock floppedaquaman 2

A failure that can be explained especially by the public’s fatigue with superhero movies (Marvel has seen its MCU projects flop in recent months), but also by the presence of Amber Heard in the casting. Since her media affair with Johnny Depp and her conviction for defamation against her ex-husband, whom she accused of domestic violence, a section of the public has actually decided to boycott. aquaman 2 In which it is visible.

And while the actress did little to promote the sequel, she still…

