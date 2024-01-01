Hyundai and Kia thefts have increased by more than 1,000% since 2020

(CNN) — Some Hyundai and Kia models have seen a 10-fold increase in thefts over the past three years, with the extremely dramatic increase following a series of social media posts showing how to steal such vehicles.

Theft insurance claims for Hyundai and Kia have increased by more than 1,000% between the first half of 2020 and the first half of 2023, according to data from the Highway Loss Data Institute, an industry group that tracks insurance data.

In the first half of 2020, about 1.6 out of every 1,000 insured Hyundais and Kias were stolen. This was the same as all other car brands combined. However, the figure rose to 11.2 per 1,000 in the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, theft rates for all other car brands remained more or less the same.

According to HLDI, during the first half of 2023, theft claims for Hyundai and Kia were seven times higher than for cars from other manufacturers.

Some older Hyundai and Kia models manufactured between 2015 and 2019 are particularly vulnerable to thieves. Less expensive versions of vehicles such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson and the Kia Forte and Sportage equipped with turnkey ignition (as opposed to cars that only require pressing a button to start) are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles. Is. Same age.

According to HLDI, many of these vehicles lacked some basic auto theft prevention technologies, such as electronic immobilizers, which were also included in most other vehicles of those years. Electronic immobilizers rely on a computer chip in the car and another chip in the key that confirms that the key is authentic and actually belongs to that vehicle.

Hyundai and Kia operate as separate companies in the United States, but Hyundai Motor Group has a majority stake in Kia, and many Hyundai and Kia models share much of their engineering. There is less risk of theft in new models.

According to HLDI data, some states like New York, Washington and Delaware saw a sharp increase in Hyundai and Kia theft claims during the first half of last year. For example, in Maryland, theft claims increased from four per 1,000 vehicles insured in the last half of 2022 to 14 in the first half of 2023.

The theft method, which involves using the metal tip of a USB cable to start the car, has spread on social networks, especially TikTok.

Vandalism claims for affected Hyundais and Kias are also skyrocketing, HLDI reported, three times higher than other vehicles on the market in the first half of 2023. He said the increase was probably a result of failed robbery attempts.

Presumably, the rapid increase in thefts is related to increased awareness of the vulnerability and the techniques to exploit it, said Matt Moore, senior vice president of HLDI. While the theft trend initially spread on social media, traditional media stories about the trend also provided insight into how unsafe these vehicles are. But media coverage may also let people know that there are measures in place to protect their vehicles.

“I think it’s important at this time to help people who own these vehicles understand that they have vulnerabilities and that there are solutions available,” he said.

Earlier this year, Hyundai and Kia reached a $200 million settlement with 9 million vehicle owners to resolve claims that the automakers did not do enough to make the vehicles safer. In addition to payment for stolen and damaged vehicles, the settlement also covered the cost of installation of anti-theft software and other theft deterrent measures.

The problem has become so prevalent that some auto insurers in some markets have refused to cover these older Hyundai and Kia models, which is not uncommon.

Both automakers noted the steps taken to provide anti-theft devices and technologies to customers. They have also worked with the local police to distribute steering locks to owners of these models.

Kia spokesman James Bell said as part of a broader statement detailing the measures, “Kia is targeting criminals who use theft methods promoted and popularized on social media to steal or attempt to steal certain vehicle models. “is taking important steps to support our customers in response.” The company has taken it. It urged customers to install the software update released by the company earlier this year.

Hyundai said it has also set up temporary service centers in several major cities to install anti-theft software in vehicles.