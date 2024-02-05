“I still take responsibility for this performance today!” Willem Dafoe has no problem with the disastrous Speed ​​2 – Cinema News

In an interview with Variety covering his storied career, Willem Dafoe had a few words to say about his performance in the disastrous “Speed ​​2: Heading for Danger,” where he played the villain. Unlike Sandra Bullock, he takes responsibility for everything!

With an easy play on words, it would be an exaggeration to say that Speed ​​2: Heading for Danger was an artistic and commercial disaster, where the first film, which was also signed by Jan de Bont and released in 1994, became a classic . action movie.

Sandra Bullock ’embarrassed to be in a movie that makes no sense’

With a massive budget of $160 million (which, adjusted for inflation, would be equivalent to over $280 million today!), speed 2 It bombed at the world box office and collected only $164 million.

For the record, in this sequel, released in 1997, Sandra Bullock sets off on a cruise in the Caribbean with her partner (Jason Patric) before the ship falls under the control of a villain on duty, John Geiger (like the Counter) . .), played by Willem Dafoe.

If Sandra Bullock Made Revisions 25 Years After the Film’s Release, They’re Still Saying “It’s a shame to work in a film that makes no sense.”His colleague Dafoe, in contrast, fully acknowledges his presence in the film and does not deny anything.

“I let my face do its thing”

In a video interview with DiversityAfter ending his career, he returned to his performance. “A lot of people tease me about Speed ​​2. They criticize me about the size of my performance, say it was too much, that I did too much. But I swear to you, I still love it to this day. “I take responsibility for the performance because there was no other way to do it.”

And to add: “I have quite a soft face, an expressive face and I don’t censor it, I let it do its thing. I don’t make faces, but I’m well aware that my face can do really extreme things. And So when you put it into a meme, yes you can have a good laugh that’s for sure.

I may have misunderstood the role… In any case, as far as I am concerned, I will continue to take responsibility for what I did in this film.” While we’re talking about villainous roles played by this brilliant actor, we can still love the brilliant (and classic) federal cop, the diabolical fraudster Rick Masters in Los Angeles.