If you’re an AT&T customer, do this in response to the millions of data leaks in the United States

Telecom company AT&T is still investigating the data leak of its users about two weeks ago. In an official statement, the company reminded last weekend that the scope of the event was much greater than initially calculated.

Official data shows that full names, dates of birth, email addresses and cell phone numbers were compromised. The same was true for shipping addresses, Social Security numbers, AT&T accounts, and passcodes.

Meanwhile, the company partially calmed its customers by reporting that the call histories of those affected were not compromised. The financial information of every AT&T customer also did not reach the so-called “dark web”.

ongoing investigation

The company started a thorough investigation after the incident occurred about 15 days ago. As the process progresses, new elements related to the above data leak emerge.

According to recent analyzes everything indicates that the compromised data dates back to 2019 or earlier. The leak affected 7.6 million current users and 65.4 million former customers.

To date, AT&T has not released a list of affected customers. However, it has announced that affected users are already being contacted to reset their passwords.

As if that wasn’t enough, the company has committed to offering credit monitoring through other companies like Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

If you’re an AT&T customer, take all measures to avoid identity theft and other cyber scams. Do not open suspicious links or attachments. Also, do not share personal information via email or text messages.

AT&T also suggests constantly monitoring bank records and transactions. This way you can detect any unusual or unauthorized activity.