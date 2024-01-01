Impact of health wellness on work productivity

Health wellness constitutes a new paradigm that aims to improve the user and professional experience in health centers, Through contribution of non-care services. This concept of ‘wellbeing’ extends to the quality of the patient’s work and recovery environment, the training and development of health care and non-care staff, as well as the physical and emotional health of health professionals and, of course, Welfare of patients.

Although non-care services may be considered as secondary or auxiliary, partly because they are supporting activities to the main activity, it is a set of practices that are decisive for the proper functioning of any health center. so, Cleaning, engineering, architecture and design, maintenance, internal logistics or waste management servicesAmong other things, they have a direct impact on the quality of care provided, as they contribute to the creation and maintenance of safer, more comfortable and efficient spaces.

To promote this well-being, the work environment should be more pleasant and humane, thereby improving the patient experience, as well as the motivation and performance of those working in these centers. To achieve this we must promote A strategy that starts with planning the construction of health centers Or with changes to existing ones.

This approach involves considering factors such as Layout of spaces, lighting, ventilation and inclusion of elements that humanize the environmentThrough resources that promote closeness and empathy to the user, that changes the culture of healthcare services to personalized support, focusing on needs and protecting the emotional health of patients and families as well as professionals Is. Caring and non-caring.

In this context, it is necessary to boost the motivation of non-care workers. For this reason, initiatives should be launched aimed at providing them with a more transcendent vision of their work within the system and increasing their effectiveness through expertise. Besides, If non-care service professionals become aware of the importance of their work And the impact their intervention will have on the patient’s recovery will promote a better work environment, enhancing purpose as a key element in their work performance.

This improvement in the motivation of non-care workers can be based on three specific actions. Firstly, through workshops and training sessions in which health care workers participate, making them aware of the importance of the work they do in the health sector value chain. This is how they are depicted Non-care work contributes to the recovery of patients, improves the living conditions of families and optimizes care processes.

Attention will be given to the second action To promote their education and training to facilitate their professional development in this field, Finally, the third action will focus on the creation of multidisciplinary teams that will involve non-care staff in the continuous improvement of processes. In short, the participation of all team members, regardless of their role, in decision making and problem solving can have a positive impact on the general functioning and efficiency of the health care center.

In this sense, there is an increasing need to create a Strategic training plan that includes and improves the integration of non-care workers into the system, optimizing resources and increasing efficiency in processes. Furthermore, this approach will help them feel part of the team, which will strengthen their commitment, motivation and, therefore, their productivity.

By all accounts, health wellness not only has a positive impact on medical care and the patient experience, but it is also Fundamental to the motivation and productivity of non-care workers.

Creating a pleasant environment, promoting multidisciplinary training and integration of teams They are important steps to achieve a more efficient and satisfactory health system, Investing in health well-being is an investment in a stronger and more sustainable health system and, therefore, an essential reinforcement to ensure its momentum in the medium and long term.