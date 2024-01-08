Who is the richest man in the world as of 2024?

Annual list of the world’s richest people released forbes magazine This has once again placed major billionaires at the top, consolidating their influence and wealth amid an ever-evolving global economic landscape.

top of the list Elon Musk, 52, whose influence on the technological cutting edge as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is omnipresent. His wealth has reached $320 billion, driven mainly by the success of Tesla, in which he holds a 23% stake.

Bernard ArnaultThe 74-year-old French tycoon ranks as the second richest thanks to his luxury goods empire with over 70 prestigious brands, including the recent acquisition of Tiffany & Co. for $15.8 billion.

jeff bezosThe Amazon founder remains a major player in e-commerce for both his influence and his space initiative, Blue Origin.

Other prominent names include larry ellisonCo-founder of Oracle and avid investor in projects such as Lanai Island in Hawaii; Mark ZuckerbergCEO of Meta Platform and pioneer in social networks; Bill Gateswho has retained his philanthropic and technological legacy despite his recent divorce; warren buffettIcon in the world of investing; Larry Page And Sergey Brinco-founder of Google and current influential actors in space exploration projects.

carlos slim heluWith telecommunications giant and a leading figure in Latin America steve ballmerFormer Microsoft CEOs continue to make their presence felt on the list, with each making significant contributions in their respective fields.

The global economic landscape is constantly shaped by the influence and power of a select group of billionaires, whose fortunes not only exceed the gross domestic product (GDP) of many countries, but also represent the pinnacle of success and innovation.

These leaders, beyond their immense wealth, represent a driving force in shaping the global financial future and the daily lives of millions of people. Their stories of success, innovation and philanthropy continue to inspire and shape the global economic landscape, leaving an indelible legacy in modern history.

forbes magazine Has been tracking the world’s billionaires since 1987. Earlier this year, they identified 2,640 of them. Collectively, the 10 richest people in the world, according to forbesAt midnight on January 1, their value was $1.47 trillion, which was $1.44 trillion a month earlier.

The two biggest beneficiaries last month (in dollar terms) were Zuckerberg and Arnault, each of whom gained $9.4 billion compared to December 1 as their respective companies’ share prices increased.