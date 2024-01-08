How can you recover your old WhatsApp number? Here’s how to do it step by step – Teach Me About Science

Our phone number is a way for our contacts to identify us and communicate with us, whether through calls, messages or applications like WhatsApp. If we lose this phone number and we don’t have some backup, we could possibly lose our chats and contacts.

Many times when we buy a new phone, it comes linked to a new SIM card, in such a situation we have to change our phone number and WhatsApp. If for some reason you had to make this change and you want to recover your previous chats, do not worry, there are tricks that can help you in this purpose.

Today we will tell you how you can recover your old WhatsApp number, so pay attention.

How can you recover your old WhatsApp number?

How to use your old number again on WhatsApp

First: Check if your old number is available or not. Contact your telephone provider to find out if your old number has been released and is available for reuse. If not, you will have to request again.

Second: Backup of your conversations. Before changing the number, make sure you have made a backup of your WhatsApp conversations. You can do this manually or by using WhatsApp’s automatic backup feature.

third:Change your WhatsApp number. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Account > Change Number. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Tips:

-If you change your number, your contacts will receive a message informing them of your change.

-You can change your number as many times as you want.

Explanation of steps

If there is something that is not clear to you after reading the process, don’t worry, we will explain each one below, so pay attention carefully.

The first step is to check whether your old number is available or not. You can do this by contacting your telephone provider. If it is not available, you will have to request it again.

The second step is to backup your conversations. This is important so that you do not lose your messages and multimedia files. You can create a backup manually or by using WhatsApp’s automatic backup feature.

The third step is to change your WhatsApp number. To do this, open WhatsApp, go to Settings > Account > Change number and follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

What are the new security and privacy protection features of WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has implemented many new security and privacy protection features. Some of the most important functions are:

-Security settings on Android and iOS devices: WhatsApp has introduced new security settings options that allow users to protect their account with additional measures like two-factor authentication.

-Malware protection: WhatsApp has improved its security to protect the application from being infected with malware if the device is attacked.

-Additional verification and authentication: The app is working on launching new verification and authentication to ensure that users feel more secure when using the messaging service.

-Mute calls from strangers: Users now have the option to mute calls from people who are not in their contact list, helping to protect their privacy and block unwanted calls.

-End-to-end encryption: WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption to protect the privacy of conversations. This means that only those involved in the conversation can access the information, as messages are stored on the device, not on an external server.

These are some of the new security and privacy protection features that WhatsApp has implemented or is planning to implement in the future. These measures are intended to ensure that users can communicate securely and protect their personal information.