Importance of happiness in emotional well-being

Admin 9 mins ago Health Leave a comment 20 Views

This day invites us to consider how we can find this Happiness Amidst everyday challenges and adversities, and how this emotional state affects us emotional well-being,

Happiness is not just a fleeting mood

It is a fundamental component of our mental and emotional health. when we experience Happy momentsOur brain releases neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which are associated with feelings of pleasure and satisfaction. These chemicals not only make us feel good in the moment, but also contribute to overall well-being.

(tagstotranslate) happy day

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

A pill can provide the same benefits as exercise

It’s more than just saying that exercise is good for your health: it improves heart ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved