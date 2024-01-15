Information from Cubana de Aviación on domestic flights from April to October

Officials at Cubana de Aviación, the national airline company, reported on April 1 that ticket sales on domestic flights from April to October on one of the country’s most popular routes were down. We give its details below.

“All flights between Holguín and Havana from April 10 to October 23, 2024 are now open for sale,” according to information revealed on the Facebook channel of Cubana de Aviación, the eastern province of Holguín.

“We will operate one flight a week, every Wednesday, except May 1. We take this opportunity to remember that in our sales offices we accept all existing payment methods in the country.

If you would like to manage your tickets yourself you can do so by visiting our website www.cubana.cu“, he concluded.

This month of March, which has just ended, ended with few incidents on these flights from Havana-Holguín and vice versa, although the authorities of “Français Pace” responded for “operational reasons” to delays and delays of almost 24 hours. With justified himself. Hence the importance of this information from Cubana de Aviación on domestic flights on this route.

Cubana de Aviación, domestic flights, routes and prices

As you know, last January, price increases on Cubana de Aviación’s domestic flights were announced, although due to the local panorama, they have not been implemented at the moment.

The transportation landscape in Cuba was redefined with Cubana de Aviación’s announcement of an increase in prices for all transportation services, including domestic flights, which would experience an increase of approximately 300%. The measure we repeat does not currently have a date, as the “ideal moment” is being studied.

Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, head of the Ministry of Transportation, and Lourdes Rodríguez Ruiz, vice minister of Finance and Prices, were in charge of the details of the new rates.

The Cuban government decided to eliminate subsidies for domestic flights, meaning that ticket prices will be adjusted to the real cost of service. This change is expected to increase the price of domestic flights by approximately 300%.