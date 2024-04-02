CNE accepts Edmundo González’s candidacy for MUD and sets deadline for replacement





The National Electoral Council (CNE) accepted this Tuesday, April 2, the nomination of Edmundo González as MUD candidate for the presidential elections to be held on July 28.

This information was confirmed by the journalist Eugenio Martínez through his social networks, in which he detailed that “the CNE accepted the candidacy of Dr. Edmundo González, presented by the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD).”

Similarly, he said that “the replacement period in effect on voting equipment for this candidacy expires on April 20.”

Edmundo González was the provisional candidate registered by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) because the candidacy of Corina Yoris could not be registered with the CNE.

González graduated as an internationalist from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) and obtained a master’s degree in international relations from the American University located in Washington, United States in 1981.

He is a career diplomat and has held positions such as the General Directorate of International Policy of the Ministry of External Affairs (MRE) for four years between 1994 and 1998. He also led the Strategic Analysis and Planning Committee within the organization.

Between 1998 and 2002 he was Venezuelan Ambassador to Argentina and before that, between 1991 and 1993, he held the position of Venezuelan Ambassador to Algeria. In addition, he is a member of the international editorial board of the newspaper El Nacional.