Scarlett Johansson is in talks to star in the new Jurassic World movies

Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts thinks he can talk to fish.

The 67-year-old actor, who is the brother of the ‘Pretty Woman’ star and father of actress Emma Roberts, often sings about the fish reared in his pond and believes in inspiring others to follow a vegetarian diet.

He said: “I’m pretty sure the fish in our pond recognize the sound of my song and know to come and feed me when they hear me. I’ll do almost anything to protect an animal, and that includes people. This includes encouraging people not to look at animals.” Eat.”

The ‘Babylon’ actor also revealed that he likes to start every day with a cup of green tea and eat lots of vegetables, but he also admitted that he would also indulge in a slice of fresh pizza from time to time. Are.

He said, “I start every day with green tea. I sprinkle broccoli and cauliflower on almost everything and put mustard on most things. I love pizza, especially with fresh tomatoes.”

A few weeks ago, Eric paid tribute to his daughter Emma Roberts on her 32nd birthday and stressed how proud he is of everything she has achieved.

He revealed to Page Six that Emma’s romantic comedy “Maybe I Do” was his “favorite” of his films so far and said he considers the “Scream Queens” actress his “precious daughter.”