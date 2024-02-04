Inter Miami trembles for Messi and Suarez

Inter Miami finished the day in Hong Kong with a win, returning hope to a team that had been without a win in the preseason. While the team is enjoying its first win of the year. Intrigue grows in the coaching staff regarding two legends, Leo Messi and Luis Suarez, Neither of the two attackers had any minutes against the Hong Kong team Injuries hampered him at the start of the year,

,Leo (Messi) has an inflammation in his adductor and we are taking it day by day. We always hope that it can develop properly. The medical staff said it was too risky (for him to play). In the case of Luis (Suarez) the problem is with his knee.“, Tata announced after the win in Hong Kong. “We understand people’s disappointment at not seeing Messi and Suarez on the field, But we risked aggravating the injury and that is why we took this decision with the medical team,” he concluded.

Messi again watched the game sitting on the bench, The Argentine was also unable to enjoy almost any minutes in the heavy defeat against Al Nassr, as discomfort had been weighing on him throughout the preseason. Last season he spent more than a month in dry dock, which coincided with Inter Miami’s crucial days in qualifying for the postseason and the US Open finals. The star’s form has become a big issue within the club,

Luis Suarez’s knee is back to its original shape

The knee of the ‘Pistolero’ has become the unwanted hero of Inter Miami in the preseason. The Uruguayan is facing the resulting collapse of his career at the highest levelHe faced his first serious problem in his final stages in Barcelona. There was also speculation about his possible retirement due to all the complications he had to endure over the years during his tenure at Grêmio.

Hong Kong 1-Inter Miami 4

“I have a strain on the outside of my knee that I came out of surgery on in 2020 when I was at Barcelona. In the last stages of recovery, the pandemic hit and I had to exercise by myself and couldn’t complete the stretching of my knee. My cartilage has worn away from the inside and it rubs against the bone. It doesn’t produce liquid because I can’t even move it, but it gets stuck and I can’t even turn it. The nights before the game I take three pills and before the game I inject myself with Voltaren. (anti-inflammatory)“If I don’t do that I won’t be able to play.”