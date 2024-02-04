Salma Hayek shakes her hips for Shakira

Display hide Topic

Born in Coatzacoalcos (Mexico) in 1966, this beauty grew up with a Lebanese father and Spanish mother. In my youth, Salma Hayek Even studied international relations in Mexico. But, in the late 1980s, he started taking theater classes. Thus he got a place in the soap opera for the first time in 1989 Teresa, She then moved to Los Angeles and discovered incredible rise in hollywood, Thus, we could see that timecode, Bandidas Or Frieda, But on this February 2, 2024, the actress entered the field to welcome another star. it is Singer Shakira, who is celebrating her 47th birthday, And who had the rights to a very special video…

Salma Hayek’s nod to Shakira

The Mexican actress celebrated her 57th birthday on September 2, 2023. Time passes. And yet, she is still considered one of the sexiest stars of the seventh art. Recently, the series black Mirror even offered him His own role on Netflix, Salma Hayek has had an amazing career. However, she remains humble, and never forgets to admire other women with artistic backgrounds. Furthermore, on this February 2nd, he had a good meditation For Shakira. Let us tell you that the Colombian singer has recently turned 47 years old.

So the actress decided to present a video to wish him a happy birthday. time with title hips don’t lie, in the background. Salma Hayek’s performance sitting on the treadmill Shakira’s famous choreography, A way to thank him for the many pieces he has released since his debut in music. With this post, The actress added adorable words in the caption,

“Happy Birthday Queen Shakira, you are a goddess of music. Thanks for your music. “, which can be translated as “Happy Birthday Queen Shakira. You are a goddess of music. Thank you for your music. »

for reading

Shakira convicted of tax fraud: this is the huge fine she will have to pay



Singer confirms this video

Apparently, Shakira took notice of the publication. Too, She wanted to leave a commentCongratulating Salma Hayek for her performance as a dancer in the photos.

“Salma you are amazing. Latino Orgullo. we ask you. ”, which can be translated as “Salma, you are incredible.” Latino pride. We love you. ,

This post has received more than 365,000 likes within two hours. Besides, Jessica Alba He himself saw and liked this post.