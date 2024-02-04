ULE is on hold again pending an appointment with Lucas to implement the medicine

He The work is complete again, and now the University of Lyon is only waiting for the Minister of Education, Rocío Lucas, who will respond to the request for a meeting already requested so that it can take place when he authorizes the Lyon Academic What will the institution and funding be like for teaching medicine degree? The rector, Juan Francisco García Marín, specifies that León has already completed the work, that he has already met with doctors who can teach the first classes, that there is space for the first courses while a new building is being made. title and, therefore, it is up to the Board to take this step forward so that there is a Faculty of Medicine in Lyon and the community to join the step that others have already taken due to the shortage of doctors. “They have already opened Nebrija, La Rioja already has land and in all the provinces in Andalusia, in all eight provinces including Huelva, which was the last to join, they are already preparing to teach medicine. Are. And we?”, says Max responsible for the University of Lyon.

Last week, the rector of the University of Burgos, Manuel Pérez Mateos, asked the Junta de Castilla y León for “not just the will but a political decision” to establish medical faculties on the campuses of Burgos and León. This, like Marín, who recalled that Castilla y León is below the majority of autonomous communities in terms of places where medicine is taught – only in Salamanca and Valladolid -, therefore inaccessible to put them into practice. There are no obstacles visible. Both Burgos and León are marching.

For this reason, he does not understand the refusal of the regional government to create a technical commission to carry out the economic assessment necessary for the implementation of this degree on both campuses. Although he stressed that the report submitted by the University of Burgos for the request for this degree is “very complete”, he was pessimistic about the possibility that it could be evaluated in the next Council of Universities, since it is something that Depends on the ministry. Education.

all set Marin emphasizes that Leon already has potential teachers and space for classes.

The University of Lyon has already taken all steps and has also formed a committee of experts to convince the board that it is capable of offering this degree. Most of all, in the current context, where these professionals are in demand and even health ministries and universities are promoting the expansion of locations. However, the Board has always been reluctant to grant this title to Burgos and León, causing misgivings even among the Rector of the University of Salamanca, Ricardo Rivero.

The Leonese Rector has also always remembered that with the Medicines for Burgos and León the process has been reversed. Till now, universities were given approval for the implementation of a degree and later, they had to prepare the related report, whereas in the case of this degree it has been done in the opposite manner, hence both the universities are already preparing for it. Have to do. Required documents.

Thus, the decision regarding education is pending to know if León and Burgos will finally have degrees in Medicine and thus complement what Salamanca and Valladolid already offer to meet the demand for doctors. Are.