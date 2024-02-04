What Bill Gates, Elon Musk and other world technology leaders studied

Great technology giants went through university, but not all of them made it through. (Reuters)

The great leaders of the technology industry like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are characterized by their great capacity for innovation, which has translated into great progress for the world. Furthermore, they have one more thing in common, which is that they are all university educated.

In fact, He started his journey in prestigious educational institutions, while also founding companies that ultimately led him to success., However this may be the reason why some of them did not complete their formal studies.

That is why although everyone achieved success with their ideas, Everyone has their own story to tell regarding their educational journey.,

Gates left Harvard to work at Microsoft and became a pioneer of personal software. (Reuters/Denis Balibous) reuters

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, a pioneer in the development of personal software and a key figure in the modern technological revolution, In 1973, he began his academic career at Harvard University, one of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

The main focus of his studies was mathematics and computer programming.Areas that aroused his interest from a very young age and that would be fundamental in his professional career.

Despite its promising path, Gates decided to leave the organization Just two years after his accession, in 1975.

This decision was driven by their vision to take advantage of the emerging personal computer revolution. With his childhood friend Paul Allen, Gates first saw a unique opportunity in the market to develop software for the PC.,

And in 2007, Harvard University awarded the magnet a diploma and an honorary doctorate. in law in recognition of his achievements as a businessman and his humanitarian work.

Elon Musk quits Stanford just two days after starting his PhD. (Reuters/Aude Gueruchi) reuters

Musk is known as the founder of innovative companies like SpaceX and TeslaHe is also notable for his formal education in prestigious institutions.

Tycoon He started his academic career at the University of Pretoria in South AfricaBut he continued this when he moved to North America, where he sought more opportunities.

In Canada he attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario for two years. However, his desire to achieve bigger challenges Inspired him to transfer to the University of PennsylvaniaIn America.

With SpaceX and Tesla, Musk redefined the aerospace and automobile industries. (Reuters/Stephen Lamm) reuters

There, Musk He completed his graduate training with two graduate degrees: one in Physics through the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and the other in Economics through the Wharton School, excelling in both subjects.

Inspired by the challenges of physics and his passion for technological innovation, Musk enrolled in doctoral program in applied physics At Stanford University.

And although this prestigious program promised to be a path to deepen your knowledge and contribute to the world of science and technology from an academic perspective, The landscape was changing rapidly at the end of the 20th centuryAnd the Internet bubble started to swell.

like this The urgency to be part of this change led Musk to make a bold decision: Left his doctoral program after just two days to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Mark Zuckerberg left Harvard to focus on creating Facebook, the world’s largest social network. (Reuters/Nathan Howard) reuters

His first success in the world of software came when he was 18 years old in 2002. Creating a program called Synapse Media Player Which was able to play songs based on preferences and past choices, and after rejecting offers from Apple or Microsoft, he began distributing his program for free on the Internet.

In 2003 he entered Harvard, where he continued to develop softwareHowever this time its purpose is more to unite people.

In the beginning, It was a program called CourseMatch In which you can see the list of classmates, and immediately after that there is a website called Facemash.com in which you can rate the physique of the university students.

With Facebook, Zuckerberg changed the way people connect online. (Reuters/Laure Andrillon) reuters

Zuckerberg was accused of violating privacy policies at Harvard through Facemash And in 2004 he returned to the field with another page that aimed to become a meeting point among the students of the institute.

The platform was called Facebook, And after its creation, Zuckerberg was absent from the university. Until it had to be abandoned after a year.

Twelve years later and already a millionaire He completed his studies by receiving an honorary degree from Harvard,

Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs with the main card of the Apple I (Apple)

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs briefly attended Reed College in Oregon, but left the institute after six months. Despite his short stay in formal education, Jobs stood out for his innovation and business approach in the technology sector.

Vs Tim Cook, current CEO of Bitten Apple, completed his formal educationI earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Auburn University and an MBA from Duke University.

In Jeff’s case Amazon founder Bezos graduated from Princeton University With a degree in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. (EFE/Michael Reynolds)

efe

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison attended both the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Chicago. But he left both without graduating, However, he managed to emerge as an influential businessman in the tech world.

While Larry Page, co-founder of Google, He completed his studies at the University of Michigan, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering.To. He later attended Stanford University for graduate studies in computer science, where he met Sergey Brin and together they developed Google.