InterMiami Sergio Busquets: The shocking injury that took him off the field and raised the alarm at Inter Miami

Bad news for Inter Miami: Sergio Busquets was injured in a friendly match against Vissel Kobe After starring in a shocking play in which he was left lying on the ground and had to ask for a change in the first act. But we have to wait for the official report from the team The trampling incident that took place is worrying.

There were 25 minutes left in the game when the experienced Spanish midfielder went to compete for the ball against the Japanese team’s number 10 Yuya Osako. But the opponent player managed to kick the ball first and as the former Barcelona player’s foot moved forward, his ankle was injured, causing This caused a sprain.

We will have to wait for the results and know officially. What did Busquets get as a result of this blow? Vissel lost to Kobe in penalty shootoutwhich is for now He would have left with scars of pain and an image that undoubtedly worries Inter MiamiThe start of the new season in MLS is just a few days away.

Leo Messi enters the second half with Inter Miami against Vissel Kobe

Once again, Argentina was not in the game from the start in the match with Vissel Kobe, which ended 0–0 and was decided over twelve legs in the last friendly match during the Asian tour. She had already lost to the Hong Kong team and now Gerardo Martino once again decided that it was not right for him to start.

still, The world champion entered in the 60th minute in place of David Ruiz And the stadium collapsed when he warned that the most anticipated player would at least add some time on the field.

Some of the activities of ’10’ drove Japanese fans crazy. On 78′ he had a chance to open the scoring, but his shot was blocked and the goal remained at nil. Then, he added some of his signature touches and the stadium erupted in applause. out of curiosity, He did not kick in the penalty shootout and his team lost 4–3.



Leo Messi, in action. Eugene Hoshiko/AP/LaPresse

Inter Miami’s preseason and MLS debut

It’s been a complicated preseason for the US teamWho won only one game out of six played and came into the year in MLS with a feeling that something was missing. No doubt the hardest blow was the 0-6 against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-NassrA match in which the Portuguese did not play and Messi only added a few minutes at the end, when the game was already completely defined.

Gerardo Martino’s team has shown weaknesses in the defensive area poor connection while playingA factor that played heavily against them in these friendly matches. messi and suarez However, they managed to connect together in the first game In these previous confrontations they did not match up much on the field.



A tough defeat with Al-Nassr. Yasir Baksh/Getty

In the first friendly of 2024, they drew 0–0 against El Salvador. They lost 1–0 against FC Dallas before embarking on an Asian tour. There, in his debut they lost 3–4 in a storm of goals against the injured Neymar’s A-Hilal. This was followed by a shocking 0–6 defeat against Al-Nassr and they eventually defeated the Hong Kong team 4–1, without minutes from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. And now this defeat on penalties after a 0–0 draw against Vissel Kobe.

The last friendly match will be against Newell’s Next Thursday, February 15th in Miami as locals and He will make his MLS debut on Wednesday, February 21 against Real Salt Lake Also at the DRV PNK Stadium.